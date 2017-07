Don’t get too excited about the arrival in Campoamor Golf of Bournemouth FC. The first team is sunning itself in Marbella while Campoamor will be hosting the Under 21’s.

They will arrive late on Tuesday afternoon and stay in the golf resort until next Sunday when they will return to the UK when they will embark on their 5 pre-season friendlies against Arsenal, Fulham and the like.

There will be a couple of matches I understand which will be posted when details are available.