HALF A KILO OF COCAINE ABANDONED IN SAN VICENTE

As far as they go it was just an innocuous accident, as two vehicles collided on the University roundabout in in San Vicente del Raspeig. Nothing too strange in that you would have thought, but when the 43 year old driver who caused the accident jumped out of his car, immediately abandoned it and sprinted off on foot into the University campus, alarm bells started to ring for the injured party.

The victim was so astonished he said, that his reaction was to give chase as he too disappeared into the University garden at a sprint, in pursuit of the alleged offender.

As he called out to bystanders the perpetrator was stopped and dragged to the ground by University security staff

At the same time, a witness to the collision and the flight of the driver, called the Local Police. When the agents arrived on the scene they quickly realised that something was not quite right and on checking inside the boot of the vehicle they found a plastic bag containing 490 grams of cocaine.

The 43-year-old man, a resident of Alicante, was immediately arrested and currently remains in police custody charged with crime against public health.