BULLFIGHTER SERIOUSLY INJURED IN PAMPLONA

Another bullfighter was seriously injured on Sunday as Pablo Saugar ‘Pirri’ was gored in the stomach as he appeared in a bullfight in Pampolna.

‘Pirri’ was lifted high into the air after the bull caught him during the very first contest of the afternoon. He was then deposited on the ground after which the bull continued to attack him until it was eventually diverted by the Picadores.

Witnesses described the “endless seconds”, in which Pablo Saugar writhed in agony while unable to free himself.

He was immediately rushed to the bullring’s own hospital where he underwent an operation lasting over 3 hours.

It is understood the horn did not pierce a main artery.

Exactly a year ago, bullfighter Victor Barrio, 29, was gored to death in another fight in Teruel when Pirri was also present.

Despite a request to do so the master of ceremonies refused to allow a minutes silence for Teruel prior to the afternoons events.