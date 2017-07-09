SUMMER RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS CLUB

For the tenth consecutive year Torrevieja’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Jennifer Colino is organising a rhythmic gymnastics camp, the main activity in which will be the technical aspects of rhythmic gymnastics but there will also be other specialties such as apparatus techniques, ballet, body expression, workshops, zumba as well as a number of additional activities such as pool and games

In this edition there will be more than 120 gymnasts from all over Spain as well as from countries such as Italy, Poland, Russia, Lithuania and Ukraine.

All of the sporting activities will be carried out in the Municipal Pavilion Cecilio Gallego in Torrevieja, from the 9th to the 13th of July. The event will be closed on Thursday, July 13 at 7pm with a final show at the Habaneras Shopping Centre.