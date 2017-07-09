MOJÁCAR’S SUMMER SCHOOL STARTS

Mojácar’s Bartolomé Flores School opened its doors again this week for children between 3 and 12 years old who wish to take part in the summer classes.

Organised by Mojácar Council’s Social Services in co-ordination with Almería’s Diputación Provincial, the classes aim to provide a range of educational, yet playful activities for the town’s children, now that the academic year is at an end. The plan is to give them some alternative ways of spending their free time over the summer, including sporting and cultural pastimes, whilst giving their learning a boost and instilling valuable social skills.

So, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout July and August, the children’s time will be filled with enjoyable workshops and lessons in English, music, swimming and handicrafts, in addition to some more formal educational instruction. For this summer the number of students has risen considerably, with more than 150 youngsters taking part, necessitating the School to double its provision and form a variety of age groups.

Mojácar Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, spent the first day at the Summer School alongside the children, parents and teachers making introductions. There was all the typical excitement when getting back together with friends, along with some apprehension about what was in store for them. However, at the end of the session, the children’s faces showed they were eagerly anticipating a summer full of new things.