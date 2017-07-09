MODEL EXPO PULLS IN THE CROWDS

The Military Model Exhibition attracted hundreds of visitors over the weekend at the MOE HQ, Detachment Teniente Morejón, in Cabo Roig, the military barracks just along from the Cabo Roig Marina.

Early visitors included Eduardo Dolon, the Valencian MInister for Tourism and two Orihuela Councillors, Sofia Alvarez and Damasco Aparicio.

The Royal British Legion was also well supported with the Orihuela Costa’s two representatives from the Chelsea Royal Hospital, Skippy Teasdale and Wayne Campbell, along with local Branch secretary and Poppy Appeal Coordinator, Jean Heald and Eddie Coleman.

The exhibition itself showed the Spanish Security Services, Police and Armed Forces through the years with models of air, sea and landcraft as well as complete military uniforms, lots of action photographs and dozens of lead soldiers.