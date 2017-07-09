JAGUAR LAND ROVER SOLIHULL WORKFORCE CELEBRATE THEIR F-PACE AS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD

The World Car of the Year UK Jurors visited the home of where the best and most beautiful car in the world is built – Jaguar Land Rover Solihull.

The Jaguar F-PACE was awarded World Car of the Year and World Design Car of the Year 2017 and six of the WCOTY Jurors wished to congratulate the Solihull workforce in building the first Jaguar SUV.

Steve Fowler, World Car of the Year Juror and Editor in Chief at Auto Express said: “It’s been wonderful to present these awards to the Solihull workforce. The Jaguar F-PACE looks great, looks sporty and it looks like a Jaguar should. It’s built brilliantly.”

Jaguar Land Rover CEO, Dr. Ralf Speth and Solihull Operations Director Nigel Blenkinsop were handed the awards by World Car of the Year and then Nigel paid tribute to the Solihull workforce who are all behind the build of the fastest selling Jaguar of all time.

Third year maintenance apprentice, Nick Langford said: “I am so proud to have contributed to the build of what has been awarded the best and most beautiful car in the world. The whole plant is buzzing with pride. It was a true honour.”