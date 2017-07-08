WAREHOUSE BLAZE IN COX

It took four fire tenders to extinguish a fire at a Cox warehouse on Friday afternoon, according to sources from the Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos. The fire took hold just after 3pm in the courtyard of a fruit and vegetable factory located la calle Príncipe de Asturias in the town,

Two tenders were scrambled from Orihuela fire station with the additional two coming from Torrevieja and Almoradi.

It is understood that those working in the warehouse at the time all escaped without injury although everything contained within, as well as several vehicles in the car park, were completely destroyed.

Although a column of thick black smoke could be seen for many miles around the rapid response of the firefighters was able to quickly bring the fire itself under control.