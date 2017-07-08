FRENCH GENDARMES ON PATROL IN EL CAMPELLO AND XÀBIA

Mixed patrols involving both the Civil Guard and the French Gendarmerie are now operating in the towns of in El Campello and Xàbia during the summer months in an effort to improve the service provided by the police force to French speaking tourists.

Both of the towns have a high volume of French residents and tourists and it is felt that the addition of the four gendarmes will to their peace of mind whilst holidaying in the area.

Two Gendarmes will operate during July and two more in August. They will provide assistance in case there are fellow countrymen who are victims of any crime, and they will also collaborate in any investigation related to citizens of their country.