THREE FUGITIVES ARRESTED ON EUROPEAN WARRANTS

Agents from the National Police have detained three fugitives in the province of Alicante as a result of European Arrest Warrants. The three men, all from different countries, were detained within a period of 72 hours.

The first, a 40 year old man of Hungarian nationality is wanted for the illicit trafficking of drugs. He was picked up by the police at Alicabte Airport on Tuesday 4 July.

During the afternoon of the following day, the same agents arrested a second individual in Guardamar del Segura, also a 40 year-old male, but from the United Kingdom. He was wanted in London for crimes of sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and rape.

Apparently, the detainee sexually assault his partner’s daughters whilst she was not at home. He is accused of committing six criminal acts which could carry a sentence of life imprisonment. Following his arrest he was transferred to Madrid where he remains in custody.

On Thursday agents then arrested a 33-year-old Irish man who has been charged by British authorities, along with two others, with committing a violent assault at an address in UK in October 2004 . He was located and detained in Orihuela Costa and has since also been moved to Madrid.

The three arrests were carried out by agents of the Violent Crime Group of the Alicante Provincial Police of Alicante, who, so far this year, have made 16 arrest as a result of European warrants issued by countries with which Spain collaborates internationally.