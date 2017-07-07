T.M.G.S. @ CAMPOAMOR 5/7/17

40 members and guests teed it up at what has become a firm favourite of our members and when you read the results you’ll see why. The scores were un believable. The course was presented in immaculate condition and continues to improve.

The lower handicappers seemed to have more success. In the bronze category it needed 36 points from Alex Goslan to take 3rd place, Andy Skinner took 2nd with 39 points and a massive 43 points from Irishman Robbie Ray secured 1st place. Again in the Silver category the scores were exceptional, John Hettrick secured 3rd place with 37 points Lars Jernberg must have thought that he had done enough to win but his 43 points could only take 2nd place with Yorkshireman Mick Kennedy topping this category with 44 points.

Gold category saw a little more civilised scoring with 4 players on 33 points, 3rd went to Carstan Landaas on handicap, 2nd was taken by Kenny Winton again only lower handicap but 1st place went to Captain John Eyre with 38 points. Best guest was B. Albin with 37 points. The €29 contained in the 2’s pot was taken by Joe Dean on hole 17. N.T.P.’s hole 4 J. Masson, hole 6 R. Nilsen, hole 10 M. Kennedy, hole 15 NADA, hole 17 J. Dean.

Our Anniversary Competition will be held at La Marquesa this year on the 9/8/17 where after the competition the committee invite the members to a full 3 course lunch in the clubhouse, which should make it a full house!

If you would like to know more about us information can be found at www.tmgs.org or www.facebook/TMGSGOLF @TMGSGOLF or simply call the secretary on 661 524 101