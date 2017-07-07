NEW PUBLICATION LISTING BEACHES AND AVAILABLE FACILITIES

The Councillors for Tourism, Sofía Álvarez, and Beaches, Luisa Boné, gave details on Thursday of a new tourist publication which gives details and images of all the Orihuela Costa beaches.

It is a catalogue issued by the Department of Tourism, with the collaboration of the Playas, which is a practical guide for visitors and tourists in respect of available services such as public toilets, first aid, lifeguards, beach bars, accessibility and any other information that holidaymakers will need whilst in the area.

Álvarez said of publication “we offer our residents and tourists a guide with which we also promote all that is good on the Orihuela Costa. We have many of the very best beaches in Spain and tourists should know what they are able to find.”

The catalogue, published in Spanish and English, can be downloaded from the website www.orihuelaturistica.es. “It has been released so as to show the high standards that we can provide on the Orihuela Costa and show that our region is a benchmark that is copied across the country, especially during in high season,” said the mayor of Tourism.