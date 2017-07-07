FORD AHOY! NEW FIESTA LANDS IN UK

First new Fiesta destined for a UK customer docks at Dover

After eight years as Britain’s favourite car, Ford Fiesta is passing its sales crown to an all-new model arriving this month.

The first new Fiesta to be unloaded was a five-door Titanium with premium B&O PLAY audio, 1.0-litre EcoBoost 100PS engine and eight-inch touch screen connectivity.

It was transported to a dealership in Birmingham, where most Fiestas are sold. Across the country, 1,000,000 Brits have ordered new Fiestas since 2008 and over 4,500,000 since the car first arrived in 1976.

Of the 120,000 Fiestas registered in the last 12 months, 70 per cent were five-door models, 90 per cent petrol and 60 per cent Zetec, while 20 per cent chose the Titanium series.

Red, white and blue are three of the four favourite Fiesta colours among patriotic UK customers. Around 22 per cent of new Fiestas are sold in blue, 18 per cent in black, 16 per cent in white, 15 per cent in red and 10 per cent in silver. For the new Fiesta line-up on display in dealerships from this month, the Chrome Copper colour pictured plus new Blue Wave and Bohai Mint green shades are among the choices.

The new Ford Fiesta is billed as the most technologically advanced small car on sale thanks to 15 high-tech features ensuring a safe and smooth journey such as Pre-Collision Assist featuring pedestrian detection, meaning that the driver is warned of people who are in or near the road ahead, automatic perpendicular parking, blind spot alert and auto high beam.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “This year the eyes of the car world in our market are on new Fiesta as it takes over the reign as top seller. Having seen all Fiesta models coming over the next nine months, I’m confident it will remain on top.”

Joining the Ford Fiesta’s core range of Zetec and Titanium in dealerships this month will be sporty ST-Line and luxurious Vignale models in early autumn, both offering the acclaimed 1.0 EcoBoost 140PS engine, followed by an all-new Active crossover and hot ST in spring next year.

FIVE NEW FIESTA FACTS

Special screening

The all-new Fiesta’s heated leather steering wheel has been tested by Ford engineers to ensure it is resistant to damage or staining from sunscreen on the driver’s hands. Sunscreen is just one of the everyday substances that were used to test the Fiesta interior. Leather seats are also designed to resist coffee spills, soil from dirty sports kit and even the dye from denim jeans.

Is this seat taken?

How does Ford know the Fiesta’s seats will remain comfortable for the lifetime of the car? Robot buttocks “sat” in the seats 25,000 times to prove their durability. The seat bolsters undergo 60,000 test cycles to ensure wear-resistance, and the seat material is checked for flexibility and comfort even after 24 hours at minus 30 deg C.

Pressing engagement

Some of the all-new Fiesta’s body panels are made using a new manufacturing technology that analyses the noise frequencies produced during the stamping process, and can identify a component that will not meet Ford’s quality standards – before it even leaves the stamping machine. The Fiesta factory in Cologne, Germany, produces a new Fiesta every 68 seconds, and can build about 20,000 different variations of Fiesta in total.

Grand slam

The all-new Fiesta’s doors now require 20 per cent less effort to close, because of improvements to the air extractors inside the car. Innovative, concealed door edge protectors spring quickly in to place when the doors are opened to protect both the Fiesta’s doors, and those of cars parked alongside from dings and scrapes. Inside the doors are pressure sensors that enable restraint systems to be activated several milliseconds sooner in the event of a side impact.

Playlist perfection

To develop the all-new Fiesta’s B&O PLAY sound system, engineers spent a year listening to more than 5,000 tracks to ensure the premium 675-watt audio system sounds great whether enjoying Adele, Foo Fighters or Jay-Z – or chilling out to classical music – no matter how quietly or loudly it is played. Tested in city centres, on motorways and in the countryside, the 10-speaker B&O PLAY system features a nine-channel amplifier for precise sound control, a dashboard centre speaker and 200mm subwoofer in the boot – while optional surround sound delivers a 360-degree sound stage experience.