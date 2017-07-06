NEW FORD TOURNEO CUSTOM OFFERS THE BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE FOR BUSINESS OR LEISURE

Ford reveals new Tourneo Custom people mover with bold exterior styling and completely new premium interior

Spacious and luxurious cabin features unique-in-segment rear seating with six individual seats that can be arranged in conference format, with six USB ports and 10-speaker audio system

Largest Tourneo comprehensively re-engineered to provide superior refinement, quality, and technologies including Intelligent Speed Limiter and SYNC 3 connectivity

Tourneo features Ford EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine, new six-speed SelectShift auto, rear air suspension option; available in exclusive Titanium X and Sport series

New Tourneo Custom targets executive shuttle, personal use and lifestyle customers; production scheduled to start later in 2017 for deliveries from early 2018

Ford has revealed first details of the new, versatile Tourneo Custom people mover, which delivers first class travel for up to nine occupants in an all-new premium interior. Targeting executive shuttle, personal use and lifestyle customers, new Tourneo Custom is available to order later this year for delivery in early 2018.

Distinguished by its new front-end design with five-bar chrome grille, new Tourneo Custom offers customers a luxurious cabin with unique-in-segment rear seating in the form of six individual seats that can be arranged in conference format, with the second row facing the rear.

The largest Tourneo people mover has been comprehensively re-engineered to provide superior levels of refinement, including high-quality trim materials, improved comfort and noise levels, and the latest Ford passenger car technologies such as Intelligent Speed Limiter and SYNC 3 connectivity.

“With the new Tourneo Custom, every passenger can enjoy the best seat in the house,” said Pete Reyes, vehicle line director, Ford of Europe. “This versatile people mover has been transformed from top to bottom, with a stylish interior that combines the comfort and quality of a luxury car with outstanding space and practicality.”

The new innovations build on the significant product enhancements introduced to Tourneo Custom in 2016, including the Dagenham-built Ford EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine, a new six-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, and optional rear air suspension.

Tourneo Custom was first introduced in 2013 and is the flagship of Ford’s family of Tourneo people movers, which also includes the five-seat Tourneo Courier and the Tourneo Connect available in five- and seven-seat variants.

Sophisticated design – inside and out

New Tourneo Custom has a bold new front-end appearance that shares the same design DNA as Ford’s latest passenger cars, with a high-mounted trapezoidal grille and dynamic, slim headlamps that flow neatly into the vehicle’s muscular shoulder line.

A range of advanced headlamp technologies is available, with all vehicles featuring distinctive new signature LED daytime running lights and high series models offering powerful HID (High-intensity discharge) Xenon illumination.

Inside, the Tourneo Custom has an all-new instrument panel based on Ford’s new interior design philosophy – pioneered on the all-new Fiesta – which offers an attractive, user-centric layout that is influenced by consumer interactions with smart devices and tablets.

Based around strong horizontal design elements that emphasise the width of the cabin, the new instrument panel has a distinctly upscale appearance, reinforced by soft-touch surfaces and attractive detailing with chrome and gloss black finishes.

All-new displays and control panels have been designed for enhanced ergonomics and ease of use, and high-series models feature a floating, tablet-inspired 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures.

Every-day practicality has been significantly improved, with two lidded compartments on the upper instrument panel, and a generous stowage bin with twin cupholders in the centre console, featuring a smart roller cover.

Unique-in-segment rear seating for ultimate flexibility and comfort

To provide customers the ultimate flexibility in configuring and using the rear cabin, the new Tourneo Custom is the only vehicle in its segment to offer six individual seats, with the ability to arrange the two rear rows in conference format for outstanding access and enhanced interaction between passengers, or in two rows of three seats facing forward.

Standard on high series models, the six individual seats can each be folded flat, tumbled, stowed in a multiple locations or removed completely to maximise the luggage area or meet their own special business or lifestyle requirements.

Travelling comfort is further enhanced by new seat designs featuring revised foam padding and geometry for optimised support, plus improved refinement resulting from a significantly upgraded sound reduction package in the rear cabin. Rear seat passengers will also appreciate the more effective air conditioning system offering faster cooling or heating, six USB ports, and the 10-speaker audio system tuned for a rich and balanced sound whatever the rear seating layout.

Throughout the vehicle, the interior trim has been completely revised – from the headliner and seats to the side panels and carpets – with a focus on outstanding craftsmanship and appearance. The selection of more upscale materials, such as thick yarn fabrics and fine grain leathers, and the availability of both light and dark interior environments in stylish, contemporary colours, reinforce the impression of quality and attention to detail within the cabin.

Advanced technology and driver assistance features

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system will enable Tourneo Custom drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple, conversational voice commands. Simply by pushing a button and saying “I need a coffee,” “I need fuel,” and “I need to park,” drivers can locate nearby cafés, fuel stations or car parks, and find train stations, airports, and hotels. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™.

The new Tourneo Custom also introduces a number of advanced driver assistance features, and is the first vehicle in its segment to offer Intelligent Speed Limiter, which enables automatic adjustment of maximum vehicle speed to remain within legal limits, using the Traffic Sign Recognition system to detect speed limit signs.

The new model also offers Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, which warns drivers reversing out of a parking space of vehicles that may soon be crossing behind them.

These new features add to the comprehensive suite of technologies already available for Tourneo Custom, including the Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection emergency braking system, Lane Keeping Alert, Side Wind Stabilisation and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Class-leading Ford EcoBlue engines with auto transmission option

New Tourneo Custom features the state-of-the-art Ford EcoBlue diesel engine, designed, engineered and built at the Dagenham Engine Plant, with a choice of 105 PS, 130 PS and 170 PS power ratings, delivering significant cost of ownership and performance benefits, with fuel-efficiency improved by up to 13 per cent; CO2 emissions from 162 g/km;* and low-end torque enhanced by 20 per cent.

The latest specification also includes the smooth and responsive six-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, a unique-to-segment rear air suspension system that delivers a supple, controlled and level ride across a wide range of load conditions, and a 17-inch alloy wheel option for enhanced handling and braking performance.

Upscale Titanium X and Sport series options for the ultimate Tourneo

New Tourneo Custom will be available with an upscale Titanium X package that includes leather trim, SYNC 3 with satellite navigation and rear view camera, and HID Xenon headlamps as standard.

For customers seeking a more dynamic exterior appearance and a stylish sports interior, the new Sport series is also available. This package combines the 170 PS engine option, a full exterior body kit with twin bonnet stripes and unique 17-inch alloy wheels, alongside partial leather interior trim.

The Tourneo Custom line-up continues to also offer both eight- or nine-seat configurations, with a choice of short wheelbase and long wheelbase versions. The longer model provides additional luggage space behind the third seat row.