HOLIDAYING BRIT JAILED FOR ROJALES ASSAULT

One of the thousands of Britons who come every year to the Vega Baja to spend their holidays on the Costa is unlikely to be returning home soon as, on Thursday, Orihuela’s presiding magistrate refused to grant him bail following his arrest for the alleged assault of a young man from San Fulgencio during last weekend’s fiesta in Rojales.

The 34-year-old Brit was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Formentera del Segura following a 72 hour manhunt while his 28-year-old victim remains in an induced coma at the IMED Hospital in Elche.

The attack, described by onlookers as brutal and without provocation, took place during the early hours of Saturday morning in Rojales when the young man was left with “serious injuries” after being punched in the back and hitting his head on the ground as he fell.

A spokesman from the Guardia Civil said he was still in hospital “in a very serious condition” after a life-saving op. Whilst he remains in an induced coma so medics can give his brain and body time to rest the next 48 hours have been described as “critical.”

Following the arrest of the alleged attacker in Formentera de Segura, he was taking to the Police Headquarters where he made a statement. He was transferred to the Orihuela magistrate where bail was refused following a request by the prosecutor that he was admitted to prison and where, no doubt, he will spend the next few days praying for the recovery of his alleged victim