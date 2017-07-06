Maca is the superfood of one of the oldest, and once most advanced civilizations on earth – the Incas and Peruvians. It is native to the Andes Mountains and has become known over the years as “the food of Gods, a natural Viagra, and a miracle drug”.
Maca has been used for everything from enhancing the libido, improving energy, and boosting the immune system. It is non-caffeinated and, to date, there are no known toxic side effects of consuming maca.
Maca is not a drug. Maca is a plant which contains over 55 beneficial and naturally occurring plant chemicals (phyto-chemicals). Those chemicals promote the balanced hormonal health of our body, from the our thyroid gland to the immune system, reproduction system and brain.
Here are 11 amazing health benefits of maca root.
Energy
Most users agree that when you take maca, there is a noticable increase in strength, energy, stamina, and endurance. In addition, maca can help to lift the mood almost instantly.
Fertility
High doses of maca are thought to increase the fertility of both men and women and have been known to disrupt certain forms of birth control. Maca can also cause more frequent menstruation in women.
Sex Drive
Maca has been shown to improve the sex drive and also help increase the production of sperm in men.
Memory
Maca helps you to become more alert and aware and helps to enhance the memory and the ability to learn and process mentally.
Migraines
Maca works by leveling out the hormones in the body. Maca helps the body to balance the production of estrogen and progesterone and restore balance to the hypothalamus and pituitary glands. As many migraines are a result of poorly balanced hormones, maca can help if you suffer from them regularly.
Packed with vitamins
Maca contains amino acids, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin B1, B12, and a whole host of other phyto-chemicals.
Wounds
Because maca helps the circulatory system, it also helps to speed up the healing process of wounds.
Immune Booster
Maca contains 22 fatty acids which, together with the high content of zinc and vitamin C, help to improve overall immunity.
Stress
Maca helps to reduce the affect of cortisol on the adrenal glands. Maca helps to fight off mental, physical, and emotional stress on the body and can help lower high blood pressure and improve the way the body metabolises food.
Thyroid
The thyroid secretes calcitonine hormones which regulate the metabolism of calcium and phosphorus in the blood.
Pancreas
Maca helps to stabilise blood sugar levels and in doing so helps the pancreas to carry out it function more efficiently.
Thymus
The thymus is the organ responsible for the health of the immune system. The vitamin C and zinc content in maca help to boost the immune system function of the thymus gland. This is essential when it comes to fighting off diseases such as HIV, AIDS, or cancer.
