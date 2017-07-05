URINATING ON THE BEACH TO COST 750 EUROS

The ordinance for the use and enjoyment of the beaches of San Pedro del Pinatar, which was approved by the Municipal Council on Tuesday, will sanction minor violations including nudity and urinating on the beach while the sailing of vessels within 200 metres of the shore was deemed a serious infringement

The council also said that it had outlawed the presence of animals on the beach at any time of the year and the practice of ball or similar games that would annoy other users.

The Ordinance includes as very serious violations the dumping or deposit of materials that may contaminate or cause accidents and the installation of features that do not have the required license

Minor infractions will be sanctioned with fines of up to 750 euros; Serious abuses with fines that can reach up to 1,500 euros, and the very serious ones, up to 3,000 euros.

The Ordinance states that the objective remains unchanged which is “to combine the criteria of safety and the protection of health of the users together with its conservation, ecological balance and the development of tourism that results in a sustainable socio-economic use.”