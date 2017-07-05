HYUNDAI MOTOR ANNOUNCES PRICING AND SPECIFICATION FOR IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID

Offers up to 39 miles of pure electric driving, with a total range of 680 miles

The new Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid goes on sale in the UK this month, priced from £24,995 OTR, including the £2500 Plug In Car Grant. Hyundai’s Plug-in Hybrid is the third and final variant of the IONIQ line-up – the first car in the world to offer three electrified powertrains within one body type.

IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 39 miles of pure electric driving with a total range of 680 miles. It combines a 105 PS 1.6-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and a 61 PS high-efficiency electric motor, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The combined system output is 141 PS. Ultra-low CO2 emissions of just 26g/km means it attracts zero-rate VED in the first year and offers a low BIK rate of just 9% for 2017/18.

The new model is available in Premium and Premium SE specification. The former offers a high level of standard equipment, including: 16” alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Smart Cruise Control and an 8-inch integrated satellite navigation unit. Unique to the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid variant, the navigation system features state-of-the-art ECO-DAS technology. ECO-DAS has predictive energy management that optimises the battery charge and discharge, as well as a coasting guide for the driver, instructing them when to lift off the throttle to use less fuel.

Further highlights of Premium specification include: heated front seats and steering wheel, LED headlights and rear combination lamps, wireless smartphone charging, and a Rear Parking Assist System with Rear View Camera. Standard safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) and individual Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

For drivers seeking even greater comfort and convenience, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid Premium SE trim starts from £26,795 including PICG. The step up adds leather seat facings, front seat ventilation, rear seat heating and an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. Premium SE also includes alloy pedals, rain-sensing wipers, Blind Spot Detection and Front Park Assist.

The IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is available in Polar White as standard, or with a choice of six metallic colours; Phantom Black, Platinum Silver, Iron Grey, Demitasse Brown, Marina Blue and Phoenix Orange. The lava stone interior trim features blue accents throughout the cabin and control surfaces.

Hyundai Motor UK previously named POD Point as its preferred charging partner, and a 7kW wall box can be supplied and installed at the customer’s home for £300, which includes standard installation. The Plug-In Hybrid is available as standard with the Type 2 connector and an ICCB Charging Cable which allows the car to be plugged in to a domestic three-pin outlet when no dedicated charging points are available.

IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid will be available from a dedicated Hyundai network of 70 dealers from 13 July. All IONIQ models come with Hyundai’s industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package, with the additional high voltage battery cover of 8 years / 125,000 miles.

“This is an exciting addition to our electrified line-up,” comments Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK. “With up to 39 miles of electric-only power there is more than sufficient range for zero-emission daily commutes, as well as the reassurance of longer range from the hybrid powertrain when needed. We anticipate keen interest from private buyers and fleet users alike, given the Plug-in Hybrid’s great value pricing and low tax rates.

“With CO2 emissions of just 26g/km, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is another milestone in extending the company’s product range of low-to-zero emission vehicles, which is central to our sustainability strategy,” he concludes.