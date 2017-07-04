THE LATEST ADDITION TO THE PANDA LINE-UP: THE NEW PANDA CITY CROSS

Orders for the New City Cross are now open, priced from £12,995

The new Fiat Panda City Cross is the latest addition to the Panda family, with two-wheel-drive and urban crossover looks, all for a city car price.

The new Panda City Cross is a true urban crossover designed for customers looking for a practical city car, with an off-road look, at an affordable price. Building on the style of the Panda Cross 4×4, the Panda City Cross comes with body-coloured front and rear bumper inserts and side mouldings and contrasting black door mirror caps, roof bars and door handles. Completing the off-road look it comes with the same 15-inch alloy wheels, that can be found on the Panda Cross.

Inside, the Panda City Cross features a grey dashboard fascia with matt black instrument panel inserts and new seats, characterised by black and grey fabric with black eco-leather side inserts. The new Panda City Cross is available in front-wheel drive combined with the 69hp 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The new Panda City Cross is available in two new body colours: the pastel Minimal Grey and Electronica Blue, the latter available exclusively on this car. An optional pack can also be specified to customise the car further: The City Cross Style pack adds ultrashine roofbars, side mouldings and skid plate as well as body coloured door mirrors and front red hooks, to bring it in line with the Panda Cross. Inside, the City Cross style pack includes an upgraded copper dashboard and panels and seat upholstery to match its four-wheel-drive sibling.

Ever since its debut, Panda has stood out for its three different personalities: as a functional city car, an ultra-compact 4WD off-roader and a stylish urban crossover with excellent off-road qualities. Its compact size, flexible interior, wide choice of engines and colour combinations, and simple line-up are now enhanced with this latest version.

The new Panda City Cross is now available to order, costing from £12,995 OTR for a 1.2-litre 69hp. For more information on the new Fiat Panda City Cross please visit www.fiat.co.uk or to locate your nearest Fiat dealer visit www.fiat.co.uk/dealer.