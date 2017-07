What are the health risks associated with obesity?

Heart disease and stroke

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Certain types of cancer

Gallbladder disease and gallstones

Osteoarthritis

Gout

Breathing problems, such as sleep apnea and asthma

A person is considered to be obese when they weigh at least 20% more than what is considered to be the normal weight for their height. How obesity affects a persons health depends on a number of factors such as age, gender, the distribution of fat, and the amount of physical activity a person enjoys. Obesity makes an individual more likely to suffer from certain conditions such as:Weight reduction and a healthy lifestyle both contribute to less risk for an individual.