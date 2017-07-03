What are the health risks associated with obesity?

By
@theleaderdotfit
-
0
87
What are the health risks associated with obesity?
What are the health risks associated with obesity?
A person is considered to be obese when they weigh at least 20% more than what is considered to be the normal weight for their height. How obesity affects a persons health depends on a number of factors such as age, gender, the distribution of fat, and the amount of physical activity a person enjoys. Obesity makes an individual more likely to suffer from certain conditions such as:
  • Heart disease and stroke
  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • Certain types of cancer
  • Gallbladder disease and gallstones
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Gout
  • Breathing problems, such as sleep apnea and asthma
Weight reduction and a healthy lifestyle both contribute to less risk for an individual. The post What are the health risks associated with obesity? appeared first on The Leader Fitness.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 