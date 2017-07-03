What are the health risks associated with obesity?

- Heart disease and stroke
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Certain types of cancer
- Gallbladder disease and gallstones
- Osteoarthritis
- Gout
- Breathing problems, such as sleep apnea and asthma
A person is considered to be obese when they weigh at least 20% more than what is considered to be the normal weight for their height. How obesity affects a persons health depends on a number of factors such as age, gender, the distribution of fat, and the amount of physical activity a person enjoys. Obesity makes an individual more likely to suffer from certain conditions such as: