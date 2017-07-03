SPAIN TAKES IN 184 REFUGEES

​The 184 refugees arrived at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport at the weekend on a flight from Athens, and will be relocated to Álava (9), Alicante (13), Almeria (6), Badajoz (21), Barcelona (18), Guipúzcoa (13), Huelva (23), Madrid (14), Malaga (15), Murcia (4), Orense (6), Palma de Mallorca (7), Pamplona (4), Seville (17), Soria (5), Teruel (5) and Valencia (4).

Spain has now taken in a total of 1,488 applicants for international protection, 1,070 under the relocation programme and 418 under the resettlement programme.

The Spanish System for the Reception and Integration of applicants/beneficiaries of international protection offers its beneficiaries a stay at a reception centre of the Ministry of Employment and Social Security or of an NGO (subsidised by the government) at which they are guaranteed lodging, meals, legal advice, psychological assistance, social care and advice, accompaniment to education centres, public health and social centres, language learning and basic social skills, guidance and intermediation for vocational training and job reinsertion, cultural activities and economic aid.