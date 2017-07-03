FLIGHTS BETWEEN ALICANTE AND HELSINKI INCREASED

Finnair announced on Monday that it has increased the number of summer flights between Alicante and the Finnish Capital to three a week while from Menorca, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca, here will be a weekly frequency.

The airline also announced that there will be two daily flights between Barcelona and Helsinki, four days a week, while on the other days the usual daily flight is maintained. That will bring the number of weekly flights between Spain and Helsinki to 31.

From Madrid, the airline will operate a daily flight while the number of flights connecting the capital with Malaga will increase from five to seven weekly.

In addition, Finnair has inaugurated a new route to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, where until August 11 is celebrated Expo 2017.