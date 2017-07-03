A Brief Introduction to B Vitamins

- mood swings
- anxiety attacks
- vague fears
- depression
- panic attacks
- morbid thoughts
- forgetfullness
- mental confusion
- sores in the mouth
- loss of concentration
- headaches
- insomnia
- digestive problems
- constipation
- stomach pains
- heart palpatations
- chest pains
B vitamins are essential vitamins which affect the functioning of the body and quality of life. B vitamins either enter the body through food or the body produces them within the intestinal flora. B vitamins transform nutrients into the form needed by the body to provide energy. They also help to keep the immune system strong and regulate the orrect balance of the various hormonal processes within the body. There are many different B vitamins, including B1, B6, and B12. Together with other B vitamins they are known as B Complex vitamins. They require the right presence and balance of other B vitamins in order to work correctly and to absorbed and metabolised by the body. The optimal way of obtaining B vitamins is through food as with supplements there is always a danger of there being an imbalance. Vitamin B deficiency can occur for a number of reasons. These include stress, the consumption of refined sugar, processed foods, pesticides and other toxins, digestive problems, alcohol, illness, malnutrition, and various environmental issues. The following are just some potential signs of vitamin B deficiency: