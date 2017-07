A Brief Introduction to B Vitamins

mood swings

anxiety attacks

vague fears

depression

panic attacks

morbid thoughts

forgetfullness

mental confusion

sores in the mouth

loss of concentration

headaches

insomnia

digestive problems

constipation

stomach pains

heart palpatations

chest pains

B vitamins are essential vitamins which affect the functioning of the body and quality of life. B vitamins either enter the body through food or the body produces them within the intestinal flora. B vitamins transform nutrients into the form needed by the body to provide energy. They also help to keep the immune system strong and regulate the orrect balance of the various hormonal processes within the body. There are many different B vitamins, including B1, B6, and B12. Together with other B vitamins they are known as B Complex vitamins. They require the right presence and balance of other B vitamins in order to work correctly and to absorbed and metabolised by the body. The optimal way of obtaining B vitamins is through food as with supplements there is always a danger of there being an imbalance. Vitamin B deficiency can occur for a number of reasons. These include stress, the consumption of refined sugar, processed foods, pesticides and other toxins, digestive problems, alcohol, illness, malnutrition, and various environmental issues. The following are just some potential signs of vitamin B deficiency:A chronic vitamin B deficiency can have a very adverse affects on the adrenal glands and result in the inefficient functioning of the body. The best way to avoid vitamin B deficiency is through healthy nutrition or the use of multivitamin supplements.