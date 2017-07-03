5 brain foods that will help you to concentrate better

Water

Oatmeal

Bananas

A quick brew might be the first thing that most people reach for when they need that sudden jolt of energy to start their day but it’s unlikely that it will be enough to fight off drowsiness for hours on end. And whilst there are no foods which can offer a “quick fix” for our brain, there are some which may be able to help you when you are in desperate need of a kick to improve your concentration. Here are 5 of the top healthy “brain foods” that may help you optimise your concentration and maintain high energy levels throughout the whole day.Water is important as it helps to quench thirst and reduce the risk of dehydration. It is especially important in hot climates or if the night before was particularly rough! Whilst there is much scientific debate about whether water should be consumed cold or at room / body temperature (37.0 °C (98.6 °F)), the general concensus is that the key is to stay hydrated. To add a little kick to your water, squeeze the juice of a whole lime (alkaline) into the glass and mix it up for that extra refreshing taste.Many claim that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Breakfast gives you your first energy boost after a long period of sleeping and studies have shown that in comparison with people who do not regularly eat breakfast, those who do are at a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. Oatmeal is low in calories and contains slow release, complex carbohydrates which ensure that your energy levels remain elevated for a longer period of time. It is also packed with fire which will make you feel fuller for longer.

Bananas have also been shown to help boost concentration. Bananas are high in potassium, an essential mineral crucial for keeping your brain, nerves, and heart in tip-top shape. They are also packed full of seratonin which helps to fight off symptoms of depression and help maintain an elevated mood throughout the day.

Spinach

Spinach is well known as brain food because it is packed full of lutein, folate, and beta-carotene. All of these healthy nutrients have been linked with helping to prevent dementia. Furthermore, in addition to being an excellent source of vitamins B2, K, A, and C, folic acid, manganese, and magnesium, spinach is packed full of iron which plays a central role in the function of red blood cells which help to transport oxygen around the body. Better oxygen flow results in energy production and DNA synthesis.

Eggs

Whole eggs are packed with omega-3 fatty acids which have a positive effect on memory an mood. Eggs also contain choline which helps to repair and maintain healthy brain cell membranes.

Eggs are also a very good source of inexpensive, high quality protein. Egg whites are packed full of protein and vitamin B2 and contain low amounts of cholesterol and fat. They are rich source of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper. Egg yolks contain more calories and fat. Egg yolks are the source of cholesterol, fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K and lecithin.