1500 EURO FINE FOR HOMEOWNERS WHO ABUSE ORDINANCE OF CITIZEN COEXISTENCE

The Cox Town Council has issued an ultimatum to residents who neglect their properties and their surrounding areas, particularly those who reside in urban areas They say that they have had enough of locals who have no regard for either the environment or their neighbours, many of which pose a threat to community health and safety.

In future they will issue fines of between 750 and 1500 euros to those residents who they find are in breach of rules regarding cleanliness. They say some owners allow their properties to become over run with weeds, refuse, trash, foul smells and infestations of reptiles, insects or rats. Many seem to accept this as normal while their neighbours are forced to live in disgusting conditions.

The municipal council say that this situation has got to end and those properties that are targeted will either have to clean up their plots within a maximum period of 15 days or face the council sanctions.

Council teams are currently touring the area and already 650 warnings and ultimatum’s have been issued.

The Councillor of the Environment, Beatriz Nadal, said that “what we are asking for is common sense, because apart from the problems of the poor image that these people give to the town, residents and neighbours should not have to endure such tips right next door to their houses As well as lots of rubble, waste or pests some properties have clear deficiencies in safety and hygiene. The matter is becoming unbearable, and we cannot allow the current state in some of the properties to continue.”