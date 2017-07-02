 TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY OF MURDERED BRIT

The trial gets underway in Elche today (Monday 3 July) of 78-year-old Charlie Bevill-Warcup who is alleged to have murdered Rosemary Broadwell, a 76-year-old British resident of Ciudad Quesada, in September 2014 in San Miguel de la Salinas.

Bevill-Warcup is said to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time that he beat his partner to death with a walking stick after an argument said to have been about money.

Two days after the incident he drove her to a secluded area in Algorfa where he tried to bury her body in a shallow grave, covering her with branches, before reporting her disappearance to the Civil Guard.

However he ended up confessing the crime in March 2015, according to the public prosecutor who is seeking a sentence of 19 years in jail.

The trial is expected to last until Friday.