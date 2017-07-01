Type 2 Diabetes: What is it? Symptoms and Diagnosis

What are the Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes?

How is Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosed?

Type 2 diabetes (diabetes mellitus type 2) is a metabolic disorder which is characterised by high blood sugar, resistance to insulin, and a relative lack of insulin. When an individual has this disease, the body is not efficient in converting the carbohydrates found in food to energy. The result is a build up of sugar in the blood which in turn results in increased risk of heart disease, blindness, nerve and organ damage, and other serious health conditions. Type 2 diabetes affects individuals of all ages and sizes and the early symptoms are not always easy to identify. 1 in 3 people with type 2 diabetes are unaware that they are affected by the disease.More often than not, individuals are unaware of the fact that they have type 2 diabetes. The onset of symptoms is usually very slow and they can take years to manifest themselves. When they do show, they usually start with the individual experiencing a dry mouth and being thirsty. The individual may also have a bigger appetite than usual resulting in rapid weight gain or they may need to go to the toilet frequently. As the diabetes develops and the blood sugar levels become more unstable, an individual may begin to experience blurred vision, headaches, and fatigue. Advanced diabetes may exhibit more serious health problems such as the slow healing of cuts and sores, frequent yeast or urinary tract infections, and itchy skin (especially in the area of the groin). Furthermore, diabetes can affect the sexual function of an individual as it can damage the nerve vessels in the genital area. In women, diabetes can cause vaginal dryness which can result in it being difficult to have an orgasm. And 35% to 70% of men will experience some form of impotence.Certain lifestyle changes can help an individual to reduce their risk of experiencing Type 2 Diabetes. These include:Certain risk factors are out of your control. These include:If you are female, you are also more likely to develop diabetes if:In order to diagnose Type 2 Diabetes your doctor will take a sample of your fasted blood and do an A1c test which will allow them to determine you average 2-3 month blood glucose level. Your doctor may also check your current blood glucose level.