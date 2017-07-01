THE PLAZA GOLF SOCIETY @FONT DEL LLOP

Today’s game took us the valleys of Font Del Llop, on a warm but windy day. The 2s pot saw a new winner with Daniel Dewandeler taking the pot. 46€ going his way. The Nearest the pins were sponsored by The Ale House, the family friendly sports bar at Villamartin plaza. Hole 3 and 8 were won by Warren Harris, hole 12 Andy Shaw, hole 16 Tommy Malcolm and hole 17 Captain Simon Lee. All receiving 10€ bar tab for The Ale House.

Hole 3 and 8 were won by Warren Harris, hole 12 Andy Shaw, hole 16 Tommy Malcolm and hole 17 Captain Simon Lee. All receiving 10€ bar tab for The Ale House.

Our best lady saw the very popular winner Liz Sully who also got the best score of the day. Our last place was Adrian Smith with just 19 points

Our guests saw Shane Lethaby come in 2nd with 33 points and Chris Baker winning the guest category with 35 points. Our Silver Division saw Christian Attwood come in with 30 points for 3rd place and Daniel Dewandeler second place with 31 points and with a fantastic score of 37 points, Liz Sully took 1st place. (Welcome to your new handicap) Our Gold division saw Declan Crowley come 3rd on countback, with Lee Williamson and Phil Sully just missing out with 31 points, Warren Harris with 33 points coming second and Dave Lethaby with an outstanding 35 points taking the gold podium.

Our Gold division saw Declan Crowley come 3rd on countback, with Lee Williamson and Phil Sully just missing out with 31 points, Warren Harris with 33 points coming second and Dave Lethaby with an outstanding 35 points taking the gold podium.

Thanks for all attending the great day and thanks for all the support from The Ale House.

Our next game takes us to La Finca on Friday 7th July with just a few spaces left please get your name down quick at www.theplazagolfsociety.com or email us at theplazagolfsociety@gmail.com