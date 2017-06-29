The Green Card or International Insurance Card is an internationally recognised document that proves the holder has the minimum compulsory insurance required by law of the country visited. It helps facilitate the movement of their vehicle across international borders. It also guarantees that victims of road traffic accidents involving foreign registered vehicles are compensated in the country of the accident.

The Green Card System

The Green Card System comprises of over 40 countries. National vehicle organisations within the Green Card System including the EU, the EEA, Switzerland, Russia and several countries around the Middle East and North Africa. However, a Green Card is not required to travel through the EEA, Andorra, Norway, Croatia and Switzerland.

The Green Card Bureau

Each Green Card Bureau is responsible for handling and guaranteeing the settling of claims arising from traffic accidents caused by visiting motorists.

Travelling outside the EU

If you are travelling outside the European Community to one of the countries listed as requiring a Green Card, you will need to ask your insurance company to issue you a Green Card beforehand.

Road accident

If you’re involved in a road traffic accident in a country requiring a Green Card, make sure the police are called to the scene of the accident. You will need a copy of the police report. If you don’t understand what you’re being told, request an interpreter. We also advise that you contact your insurance company as soon as possible, whether you want to make a claim or not.

Make notes of what happened. Take photographs of the accident, including plates of vehicles involved. Exchange insurance details as you would in Spain. Take down the names and addresses of any witnesses. Never admit liability or apologise.

