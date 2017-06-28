SANTA POLA CHIEF OF POLICE ARRESTED

The Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) has detained Santa Pola’s local police chief, José Miguel Zaragoza, as well as two police colleagues and five businessmen from the company Redován Almacenes Riera, for alleged embezzlement, prevarication, fraud and False documentation.

The complaint originated from the Santa Pola council itself after staff had detected irregularities in recruitment and with the supply of uniforms and clothing.

This follows the arrest of the former councillor for security Antonio Pérez Huertas, who has been transferred into the jurisdiction of Alicante. It is also understood that one of the policemen detained is Roque Alemañ, president of the Santa Pola Athletics Club.

The arrests took place this morning (Wednesday) after which Zaragoza was also moved to the police station in Alicante from which a statement is expected later in the day. The businessmen from Almacenes Riera have been taken to the police station in Orihuela.

Zaragoza, the chief of police, is the brother of the former Santa Pola mayor and the PP Provincial Deputy Miguel Zaragoza.

Investigating agents are said to be looking at delivery notes and documentation related to the contracting of clothing and equipment for the Local Police and the Civil Protection in Santa Pola between 2012 and 2017.