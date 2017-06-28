MEXICAN COMPANY TO REDEVELOP BENIDORM’S MAIN AVENUE

Esteyco-Guía Consultores TPP are the only company to have submitted a tender for the redevelopment of Benidorm’s main thoroughfare, the Avenida Mediterráneo, as a result of which, on Wednesday, they were invited to present their detailed proposals as they enter into formal negotiations with the City Council.

It is expected that the project will not be awarded immediately, thereby allowing the city planners time to study the detailed plans. Once the planners are satisfied that they fully understand the proposal the documentation will then be passed to the finance committee which will then consider the economic offer.

If the tender complies with the council’s specifications the company will then be awarded the contract for the first phase of the work to be carried out adjacent to the Plaza de la Hispanidad and Avenida de Europa.

Esteyco has 45 years of experience in the sector and has carried out major projects in 11 countries. Including Chile’s largest wind farm, the tunnels of the Plaça de Les Glories in Barcelona as well as the urban renewal of the island of La Manga. They have also worked on major undertakings in Colombia, Holland, Belgium, Qatar and Paraguay.

Once they obtain the award, the company will then have a further period of six months to plan the full project along the Avenida del Mediterráneo, of which two months will be allowed for the draft of the basic scheme followed by up to two months of construction time. The intention of the government is to begin work before the end of the year.