SYLVANA MUÑOZ SHINES IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP OF SPAIN

Despite her tender years, the 9-year-old torrevejense gymnast, Sylvana Muñoz Manzano, from Torrevieja’s Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, finished in eighth position overall in the National Championship held last week in Valencia, in the Benjamín category of the string and hands-free exercises.

With the rope exercise she achieved an even better position finishing just off the podium places in fourth, only 0.1 off the bronze medal place.

She did achieve a gold medal position, however, along with her Valencian team mates, in the competition for Autonomous Communities.

The club would like to thank all of its sponsors for their valuable support: Centro Comercial Habaneras, Costa Azul, Torrevieja Sports Council, Nellyko Point, Bar La Gaviota, Catalan West Insurance, Bar El Red, Direct Factory 8, Provincial Council of Alicante, Tapiceria Basilio and Svensken på Hörnet.