Q FLAGS PRESENTED IN MADRID

The president of the ICTE, Miguel Mirones, and the Secretary of State, Matilde Pastora Asían, conducted the ceremony and distributed the Q flags to all awarded beaches.

Luisa Boné, councillor responsible for the beaches of Orihuela, has received a total of 5 flags of the quality mark Q for the beaches of Orihuela. This award is conferred by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality and stands for strict quality criteria, safety, meticulousness and expertise in management and services offered.

The Q flag is the most important Spanish award for the distinctive quality of the beaches of our country and is given only after a thorough examination. These test criteria certify the quality standard for beaches UNE 187001: 2008, which has subsequently been adapted to the international standard for beaches UNE-ISO 13009: 2016 in order to give the award an international importance.

If you would like to enjoy a beach with complete guarantee this summer, look for a beach that has been awarded with the Q flag by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality. The following beaches of Orihuela received this award: Punta Prima, Cala Estaca, Cala Capitán, La Glea and Mil Palmeras.