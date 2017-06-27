1,600 EUROS BUYS SUMMER TREATS FOR ELCHE CHILDREN

The first charity fund-raising night at Quesada Fish and Chips Resaurant, was a huge success, raising 1,607 euros for the Children in the Care Home at Elche.

Keeping 18 teenagers occupied during the 3 month summer holiday period is a very difficult task, so most of this money will be added to funds recently handed over by Stevie Spit, and the staff at the Home have a full programme of events planned for the youngsters. These include visits to museums; Rio Safari; cinema; aquapark etc, and include treats for the children during these excursions. Many of these young people would not get these opportunities in their normal family life.

The next fund-raising night at Quesada Fish & Chips is on 19th July, with entertainment by, the ever popular, Woody & the Peckers. Tickets, including a 2 course meal, are just 10 euros, and can be bought from the Restaurant, Post Room Benijofar, The Card Place in Benimar and REDZ cafe bar in Quesada. Tickets will be limited, to ensure space and comfort for all diners, so early booking is advised. Money raised on this night will be donated to Torrevieja Stroke Support.

Pictured: Director of the Home, Alfonso, receives cheque from Joan Rampton, Marlene Brown, and Restaurant Owners, Tony & Diane Crowson.