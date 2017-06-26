Torrevieja team win National football gold

Well done to the Torrevieja team of “Electricidad Perseo” who, yesterday (Sunday) in Oviedo were proclaimed the Champions of Spain at Mini-Football.

Held at La Castañera sports complex in the city of Oviedo a total of 32 teams, involving over 500 players from all over Spain, took part in the event.

The torrevejense team “Electricidad Perseo”, coached by Enrique Sánchez and that trains at the Gabriel Samper, beat BCP Malaga in the final by a convinving 3-1 scoreline.

The salineros will now travel to Slovenia in September to play the Champions League alongside 31 of Europe’s very best teams. Qualification from that tournament could see them playing in the world-wide finals later in the year in Tunisia.