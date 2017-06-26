ROYAL NAVAL ASSOCIATION MONTHLY LUNCH 21 JUNE 2017

Ship mates of The Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja Branch met for their monthly Menu del Dia, enjoying each other’s company and a good old chin wag! Apart from eating and drinking there is a general meeting on the first Wednesday of every month at 5pm in bar/restaurante El Paraiso near Carrefour in Torrevieja.

The Royal Naval Association Standard was recently paraded in Benidorm when we were invited by the Spanish Codex Belix Battle Re-enactment Association to attend their re-enactment of The D Day Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944. A good time was had by all those who attended and enjoyed the excellent Spanish hospitality.

For more information please call Chairman Paul Edwards on 618644934, Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966716274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 96621996. Remember – you don’t have to have been in the Royal Navy to join and new members are welcomed with a tot!