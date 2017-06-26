PARKING CONTRACTOR REQUESTS INCREASE IN SPACES

The Orihuela Parking concessionaire Setex Aparki, who won the contract to operate the service in the blue zone, city centre, 18 months ago has said that the 600 allocated parking spaces are not enough for it to maximise its profitability. Although not specifying the number, the company have asked the Orihuela council to increase the number of parking spaces in which it can install additional meters.

The request was revealed last week by the spokesman for Cambiemos Orihuela, Karlos Bernabe, who has asked the Councillor for Infrastructure to provide the exact detail of the Setex Aparki demand.

However the City Council say that they are waiting for reports from a number of different municipal departments areas such as the Policía Local as they gather information which will enable them to deal with the request.

The company argue their case, saying that their ability to collect parking fees has been disrupted by the activity of the Saturday market, the encroachment of restaurant terraces and the placement of rubbish bins, all of which means that they are not achieving the expected economic profitability.

Bernabe though, states that last year Setex Aparki invoiced the council for 508,000 euros. This figure, he recalled, is 38,000 euros more than the amount provided for by the study of economic impact which was submitted with the tender documentation when the company applied for the original contract. This study anticipated an annual revenue for the company of 470,000 euros which they have well exceeded.

For this reason Cambiemos consider that an increase in the number of blue zone parking places would not be justified.

The Cambiemos Orihuela spokesman also told the government (PP and C’s) that they should be taking steps to improve mobility and parking in the municipality, such as the promotion of cycling and the provision of additional parking for bicycles as well as the improvement of the bus service from outlying villages and districts so that the public have the alternative to use public rather than their own private transport.