A 69-year-old man, a Russian national, died from drowning early on Sunday morning (25 June) on Playa del Cura in Torrevieja.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) received a call at 8.35 hours and immediately despatched and emergency ambulance to the scene.

Although the medics tried to resuscitate the man for some little while they were unable to do anything for him. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.