Two groups recently made donations to The Tasha Appeal, amounting to €510 plus a bag of coins, which are still to be counted.

The presentations took place at the La Laguna Hotel on Dona Pepa, Ciudad Quesada which is where the FAB group (Friends after Bereavement) meet regularly on Saturday afternoons to share experiences and generally help one another.

Sasha’s Father Andy accompanied by their fundraising coordinator and supporter Vanessa Ross spoke at length to the group, out lining all the poor girls problems.

This young lady is now twenty four years of age and suffers with a rare Mitochondrial disease as well as two other rare but deadly diseases. Making her paralysed from the waist down, sight problems as well as needing to be tube fed. Her Dad attends to her needs every two hours through the night as well as holding down a full time job which starts at 6.00am daily.

Sasha was unable to attend as she is I’m hospital at the moment recovering from surgery WITHOUT general aesthetic, as her condition does not allow it, but ever hopeful and helpful to everybody, she hopes to see us in the very near future.

The large picture shows the FAB group, which is run by Joan Nash (Tel: 634 336 103) and the smaller group shows Janine Williams, founder of Ladies who Lunch, supported by Iris Francis, LwL is based in Quesada (Tel: 966 261 359)

Both groups collected just one euro per member per meeting and out of acorns oak trees grow!