DEFIBRILLATOR DONATED BY DOLORES BUSINESSMAN

Businessman Rafael Ros has donated a defibrillator to the Dolores Town Council that will be used by the Local Police in a ceremony at which Mayor José Joaquín Hernández and the Councillor for Social Services, Raquel Rocamora, praised Snr Ros for his contribution.

The mayor said that Rafa is a very well-known and beloved person in our municipality and for years he has always tried to contribute as much as he could. This time it is a defibrillator but on other occasions he has gifted wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs, beds … and always anonymously. “That is why today we have considered it appropriate to publicly thank him for these acts. Even though they might only seem to be individually small donations he has made a great many of them and they always help to make life easier for people with mobility limitations. In the case of the defibrillator is a gesture that can save lives.”

Local Police Chief Cristian Cañizares also thanked Snr Ros and explained that “equipment such as a defibrillator is of great importance, since the Local Police is usually first on the scene and it is important that they are able to act quickly until the arrival of SAMU. ”

He also said that the local police officers of Dolores have received the training necessary to use the equipment properly “We hope not to use it too often, but if necessary it is important to know that we have the equipment with us and our officers know how to use it.”