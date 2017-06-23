OPEN DAY AT ‘RESIDENTS DROP IN CENTRE’ CAMPOAMOR ORIHUELA COSTA

Wednesday 21st June saw Residents, local Associations and Businesses attending the Open Day of the new Drop In Centre being developed by Community Care Association at the Residents Centre Ramon de Campoamor Calle Cipres Campoamor Orihuela Costa after two Induction Open Days organised to recruit Members and Volunteers.

After 5 years campaigning President Norah Bond announced we have at last opened our doors to residents of Orihuela Costa, come along and join, have fun in the sun, we believe you matter and want to help improve your quality of life.

A great afternoon was enjoyed by everyone who were treated to refreshments and entertainment by Cindy, Mo, Juan Carlos & Bob supported by Wesley and Bethany who provided the PA system.

A big thank you to everyone, especially to those that donated food and their time for the event. Mike, Judith, Penny, Eva, Hazel, Angela and John really worked hard making cakes, pizzas, pasta & rice dishes, lovely sausage rolls and drumsticks, thank you all.

Councillor Sofia Alvarez and Fermin Gonzales, Pedro Dominguez Crego of Cruz Roja, Kevin Rearden the Chairman of The Royal British Legion and Eddie Coleman, Julie and her friends from The Bikers Club plus many residents joined volunteers and members of the new Association who came to view the premises and find out what will be on offer at the Drop In Centre as from September 2017.

Three rooms have been dedicated to offer Social Creative Activities three afternoons a week, starting the second week of September. Arts & Crafts sessions including Card making, Flower arranging, Sewing and Knitting. Painting in oils, watercolours and drawing. Games, Cultural, Discussion groups, Advice and Information.

If you enjoy music, you can join in the fun at the Music Therapy sessions where you can sing along together, play your favourite instrument, whether it be percussion, pad drums, guitar, keyboard or a rain stick plus gentle exercise to music to help with mobility.

We intend to organise First Aid courses by Cruz Roja Orihuela and IT sessions to include Tablets, camera and mobile phone use as soon as we have volunteers for these sessions.

To register your interest in an activity with Community Care Association, pop along to the Drop In Centre any Monday, Wednesday or Thursday between 1pm and 4pm during the remainder of June and throughout July. The Membership Fee to join is €10 per year.

We will be closed throughout August but open again September 2017.

We need Volunteers to assist with the sessions, if you are interested, please contact us by email at : oc.communitycare@gmail.com or pop along to the Drop In Centre where you will be welcomed with a cup of tea or coffee and a cake or biscuits.