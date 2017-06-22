In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at El Valle on 21st June 2017.

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 22 players visited the established course at El Valle taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was extremely hot and the course in good condition but scoring proved difficult for all.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Brian Burnard – 33 points, 2nd – Jack Fanning – 30 points, 3rd – Mike Probert – 28 points

Silver Category

1st – Morten Kristensen – 33 points,

Nearest the Pins – Birkett,Svensen,Burnard and Kristensen

Best Front 9 – Jan Svensen – 17 points, Best Back 9 – Mick Nelson -14 points

Football Card – Svensen

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next friendly day fixture is at Vistabella on 5th July 2017 and the monthly meeting is at Lo Romero on 19th July 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.