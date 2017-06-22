Domingo Soler, the Vice President of the Board of Habaneras, has announced that the ‘Night of Habaneras’, which will be held next Friday June 30 at 10:30 pm ill return to its original location in Paseo Vista Alegre, where the first Contest of Habaneras of Torrevieja was held 63 years ago.

The evening will feature the Coro Brea y Sal, a direct copy of the Choir Ricardo Lafuente has not been heard in 25 years. The choir, formed by a dozen male voices, will be accompanied by piano, guitars and accordion, and will selection of present habaneras through the ages, but with modern arrangements.

Brea and Sal will be followed by Pipo Prendes and his group. This will be the first time that the Asturian, who’s Havanans are interpreted in a very personal way, will perform a work that he has dedicated to Torrevieja.

Soler said that the presenter of the ‘Noche de Habaneras’ will be the Torrevejense journalist Marga Torregrosa, who has already presented the twenty-fourth edition of ‘Habaneras on the Beach’, the last Habaneras Contest for Soloists and the contest phase of the Habaneras Youth Competition during its last two editions.

He also announced that the TVE journalist Elena Sánchez will present the main International Contest which will be held from 17 to 23 July adding that Ms Sánchez “has a lot of experience and will do very well.”