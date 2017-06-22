MAYO APPOINTED MOJACAR’S FOREIGN RELATIONS COUNCILLOR

Mojácar’s Independent Councillor, Lucas Mayo, has been appointed as Foreign Relations Councillor at the plenary meeting held on June 16.

The former Councillor for Foreigners, María Luisa Pérez, becomes Deputy Councillor attached to the Mayor’s Office, with a commitment to residents of the town. Lucas will be taking over part of the work that has up to now been carried out by María Luisa and, during an interim period they will be combining efforts. María Luisa will continue actively with her role with regards to, regardless of the applicant’s nationality.

Lucas will be available at the Town Hall on Thursdays to help and offer assistance with all the issues that María Luisa has done to up to now, with the exception of Social Services. Soon, the phone service will be re-organized so that calls can be diverted to Lucas or Maria Luisa, depending on the nature of the call.

This new addition to the municipal services, with a favourable report from the Town Hall Legal Department, was created by the Governing Grupo Popular and the Mayor. The decision was based on the growth of the municipality and the important projects that Mojácar faces in the very near future, as well as the new challenges that the Town is acquiring in its unstoppable provincial, national and international projection.

The new post does not involve any increase in municipal expenditure, as the remuneration of the existing Councillors has been adjusted accordingly.

Lucas Mayo is British, although he has been living in Spain since 1974 and, is completely bi-lingual (English Spanish). He has worked throughout his career in Mojácar, as well as other areas such as the Costa del Sol.

After the last municipal elections and the resignation of the candidates who headed the group Union Mojaquera 10, Lucas was sworn in as a Councillor and spokesman for that group in August 2015. Last February, he resigned from the group and became an Independent Council Member.

At the plenary session in which his new position was approved, he expressed his intention to fulfil his commitment to his voters and reiterated his commitment to Mojácar. After his appointment he said “I feel this is a firm step in the right direction and I am very pleased to have this opportunity. In future the Town Hall will be able count on having a bi-lingual councillor on hand, as would be expected within a population where almost half are English Speakers.”

Further information about how to contact Lucas will be made available on Facebook “Mojacar informa” and www.mojacar.es soon.