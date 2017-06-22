KARAOKE AT CALIFORNIAN BAR IN AID OF CUDECA

Benalmádena, 22 June 2017

On Sunday 4th June, a fabulous evening was organized by Jane Majidi of the California Bar in La Cala Hills where Paul Anthony Nunan compered the event in aid of Cudeca Hospice.

Everyone who tried their luck and ability singing on the stage put a euro in the Cudeca tin as 150.88euros was raised for Cudeca.

Thanks go to all at the California Bar for creating such a friendly atmosphere which made it not so daunting for people for sing their hearts out on the delightful terrace.

