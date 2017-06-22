BLARNEYSTONE GOLF SOCIETY – ALENDA

For our June outing we set off for a pairs better ball competition at Alenda. For some the most difficult part of the day was finding the course but we all got there eventually and enjoyed a good day of golf. Many thanks to Jose and his staff for hosting us at Alenda which is a great course to play on. We then returned to the Blarneystone where Eamon kept the beer flowing and Gill provided some very tasty food, thanks to you both.

NTP hole 3 – Tony Brain, NTP hole 5 – John Dynes, NTP hole 13 – Tony Brain, NTP hole 16 – Dave Wright, Longest Drive – Mick Mitchell

3rd place – Dave Wright and Steve Morfee 37pts, 2nd place – Tony Brain and Lin Newberry 38 pts, 1st place – Mike Heighway and Alan Brown 43 pts (pictured with president Eamon Reilly)

Our next outing is the pub championship at Las Colinas on Thursday 20th July