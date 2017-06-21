TWO ARRESTED AT COMMERCIAL CENTRE DEVELOPMENT

Orihuela Local Police arrested two people today (Wednesday 21 June) while they were stealing materials from a commercial centre that is currently under construction. The two men were caught red handed as they were removing parts of escalators and other iron materials.

The agents arrested the perpetrators when they returned for the materials they had earlier put to one side, as they fully matched descriptions provided. The pair were also carrying a backpack with tools used to commit the robbery.

Both of the detainees have previous criminal records.