EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY

On 20th June, 13 members competed in a Medalford for the Gordon Abba Trophy. Gordon was a well-respected member and ex club captain, who returned to the U.K. last year. Judging by the early indications, the pace was being set by Henry Mellor, who, while not matching last week’s Hole-in-One, still succeeded in finishing nearest the pin on both target holes and achieving birdies in both. However, he could not maintain this form and was overtaken by three other scorers.

No-one could match the scorching pace set by John O’Brien, who achieved five birdies in his round which was enough to win first place by a clear five shots.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 1 and Hole 8 – Henry Mellor. 3rd Place, Ray Housley, Handicap 9 – 10 shots on C/B. 2nd Place, Martin Rickman, Handicap 10 – 8 shots .

1st Place, John O’Brien, Handicap 7 – 3 shots. Picture Shows L. to R. Ray Housley, John O’Brien, Henry Mellor and Martin Rickman.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230