AGE CONCERN NEEDS YOU

Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur is here to help you. Our aim is to assist with problem solving for the over 50’s and promote their well-being.

Have you had experience in the press or advertising? If so Age Concern are in need of a Publicity Manager to help us with our Press and Radio notifications

We also need volunteer Drivers and to join our Residential Home Visiting Team. You will visit people who live in a Residential Home, and take them out for a coffee either in a wheelchair or walking

If you think you can help Age Concern in this respect call into our centre at C/Paganini s/n, Urb. La Siesta 03184 Torrevieja or ring 966 786 887. Or send an email to: costablanca@ageconcern.org.es