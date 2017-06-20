THREE TO DISPUTE PRESIDENCY OF ORIHUELA PP

With the deadline for submitting nominations for the Presidency of the Popular Party in Orihuela closing at lunchtime on Tuesday there are just three candidates for the position, the election for which will be held on 3 July.

The first candidate to present his nomination was the former councillor and ex Valencian Deputy, Andres Ballester, who on Monday handed his papers in to the Headquarters in Alicante, where, because of the lack of a current Party HQ in Orihuela, the applications are processed.

On Tuesday morning Ballester was followed by the current President, Councillor Damaso Aparicio, and Councillor Victor Valverde.

Along with his candidacy, each of the aspiring presidents was obliged to present the composition of his board of directors as well as being up-to-date in the payment of membership fees.

After the presentation, Aparicio wanted to thank “all those who have encouraged him to take this step and those who work every day to make the PP an open, democratic organisation to which everyone who wants to contribute is made most welcome”.

Meanwhile Andres Ballester said that the party “can do better things in the future”. He said whichever of the three candidates is elected will do a good job and regardless of the result he invited the other candidates to work for the PP, promising them his full cooperation.

The process of election of the new President of the Orihuela PP is facing a series of unknowns not least of which will be the location of the new Party Headquarters.